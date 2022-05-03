NEWTON, Iowa – A spectacular sight will light up the sky over the Iowa Speedway this summer.

Newton is playing host to the Pyrotechnics Guild International annual convention and that means the fireworks will be flying at Thunderstruck Over Iowa Speedway.

Three public shows are planned along with concerts starting at the end of July.

“Greater Des Moines is becoming known for hosting explosive events, but Thunderstruck Over Iowa Speedway is going to give people the most bang for their buck, literally,” said Greg Edwards, CEO and president of Catch Des Moines.

This will be one of the largest fireworks shows in the nation put on by professionals, according to Catch Des Moines.

Each night of the event has a concert that starts at 7:00 p.m. which will be followed by a 90-minute fireworks show.

July 31 — Jan and Dean’s Beach Party featuring Dean Torrence and the Surf City Allstars on

August 2 — 80s rock tribute band Hairball

August 5 — Rising country music star Alexandra Kay and Iowa’s own Kraft Brothers

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased here.



