MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa – Firefighters in Marshalltown battled more than just flames overnight as they struggled to put out a house fire in subzero wind chills.

Fire crews were dispatched to 5 East Webster Street just after 8:30 Wednesday night after getting multiple calls about flames coming from the back of the home, according to the Marshalltown Fire Department. When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found fire in the kitchen and other areas on the first floor of the home.

Once the fire on the first floor was extinguished crews were able to search the home and found no victims. No one was home at the time of the fire.

Officials say no firefighters were injured but the subzero wind chills did make working the fire difficult. The 18 firefighters stayed on the scene for about five hours, making sure all the hot spots were out.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.