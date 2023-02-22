MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — It was summer 2018. Marshalltown was getting its first wine bar.

“I didn’t want to have to drive to Des Moines to get a damn glass of wine!” laughs Tom Curley.

Tom and his wife, Mary, had decided to take a taste of the restaurant business. She was 65, he was 80.

“He wasn’t thinking!” Mary laughs.

“I guess I wasn’t thinking I couldn’t do it; I was thinking why couldn’t I do it?’” Tom answers.

A week before opening day, disaster hit.

“Mother Nature ‘blessed’ us with an EF-3 tornado,” Mary remembers.

“Right down the middle of the street,” Tom adds.

The opening was delayed two months but spirits were undeterred.

“People just said ‘We needed this!” says Mary.

Those recovering from the storm appreciated the distraction and made Tannin an immediate hit.

“We were just busy all the time,” Mary says. “People wanted to be here.”

Tannin was killing it … until the spring of 2020.

You know what happened then.

A COVID cross to the kisser. Once again, no quit in the Curleys.

“We had hard-core customers who said ‘I don’t care, I’m coming to drink my wine!’” Mary says. “And they would.”

But like a movie villain, bad luck just wouldn’t die.

August 2020: derecho. All of Marshalltown is hit.

Rasputin himself would’ve told the Curleys to throw in the towel.

They’d have thrown it back.

“We threw a little more money into it, to get us over the hump,” Mary says, “and it worked.”

While they knocked out two storms and one pandemic, they were smart enough not to take on Father Time. Late last year, the Curleys — now 85 and 70 — decided to sell.

“Basically told our guests ‘If you want Tannin to stay, you need to help us find a buyer,'” Mary remembers.

Answering the call were Megan and Gary Lanfier, Marshalltown natives with the same blind faith as the Curleys.

“The town truly loves this place,” says Megan, who took over last month, “I had to keep it going.”

It’ll be a family business — don’t worry, 8-year-old Eva only pours water. But it’ll be one that serves up one of the great stories you’ll ever hear: Of a pair of Iowans who just wouldn’t quit.