MARSHALL COUNTY, Iowa — A Laurel, Iowa man was arrested early Thursday morning in Urbandale on charges out of Marshall County for allegedly posting revenge porn of his ex-girlfriend on the internet.

Rodger Roberts III

Rodger Roberts III, 22, is charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, possessing a depiction of a minor in a sex act, and two counts of first-degree harassment. He was booked into the Polk County Jail at 2:14 a.m.

A search warrant application in the case says the investigation began in August of 2021 after the victim contacted the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office. The victim told an investigator a friend informed her about a Pornhub user profile that had posted sexually explicit videos of the victim.

The profile used the friend’s name as the username and had images of the friend posted in the profile and the header. The friend said the videos posted to the account weren’t of her, but she was able to recognize the victim because of a distinctive shirt worn in one of the videos.

The victim told investigators she believed the videos were taken by her by Roberts, who she had been in a relationship with between 2016 to April 15th, 2020. She also said the videos were taken when she was under the age of 18.

Investigators subpoenaed records from Pornhub and learned the account opened with the friend’s name as the model, was actually registered to Rodger Roberts III. A subpoena to Roberts’ cell phone provider, T-Mobile, turned up records that show he transferred a large amount of digital data on July 17, 2021 around the same time one of the videos was uploaded to the Pornhub account he had started, using the victim’s friend’s name.

The Urbandale Police Department said Roberts was arrested in Walker Johnston Park around 1:00 a.m. Thursday after an officer conducting a drive-through of the park found his vehicle in a parking lot after hours.