CRAWFORD COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — A man has died after being trapped in a Crawford County grain bin Wednesday.

Authorities received a report around 4:01 p.m. of someone trapped in a grain bin at 1546 O’Banion Road, about 12 miles southwest of Denison, according to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office.

Multiple agencies were called to assist in the rescue.

The sheriff’s office said Michael Tom Heistand, 41, of Dunlap, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, Crawford County Ambulance, Denison Fire, Dow City Fire, Manilla Fire, Dunlap Fire, Woodbine Fire, Logan Fire, Mondamin Fire, Harrison County Emergency Management Agency (EMA), Harrison County Incident Management Assistance Team (IMAT), Cogdill Farm Supply, LifeNet, Pauley Jones Funeral Home, and Crawford County Medical Examiner’s Office assisted in the rescue effort.