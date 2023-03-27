CLIVE, Iowa – The Iowa Hawkeyes had a big crowd in Seattle supporting them in the Elite Eight – but fans closer to home in central Iowa were also cheering them on.

A crowd gathered at the Front Row in Clive to watch as the Hawkeyes took on, and defeated, Louisville to make it to the Final Four. They sat on the edges of their barstools all game and treated the bar like they were watching the game in Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

The fans there said the Final Four is the exclamation point to a dream season.

“I love the Hawkeyes. I follow them in football, wrestling, baseball…the whole gamut. Following the women’s team is extra special this year. Caitlin Clark is so fun to watch. The shots she makes, the passes she makes…she’s an incredible player,” said fan Darwin Yossi.

Some fans told us they are considering making the trip to Dallas to watch the Hawkeyes up close for the Final Four.