ANKENY, Iowa — The conflict in Ukraine has US officials on high alert for Russian cyberattacks. Pratum, a company headquartered in Ankeny, is helping businesses defend themselves online.

Pratum Chief Technology Officer Steve Healey said cyberattacks hit businesses on a daily basis from all around the world. It’s their job to record data of the threats and communicate that with their clients, especially now with what’s happening.

“I typically look at this as a low likelihood, but a high impact,” Healey said. “Meaning it can still have devastating consequences, could actually reach our systems whether it’s consumers or businesses as well. So definitely being on alert is what’s necessary.”

They use dashboards to communicate information such as when and where the threats are coming from, as well as how many are happening.’

Healey said they’re keeping a closer eye on the attacks, and said it’s a good idea for businesses who don’t have a cybersecurity plan in place to get one. He also wants people to realize the larger impact these attacks could have, such as on the supply chain.

“These are things where you can look at it from a consumer’s perspective and say, ‘this doesn’t impact me. I don’t have any sensitive data on my computer,’” Healey said. “It likely will impact you whether that’s in prices, whether that’s businesses, whether that’s your financial institution. There’s definitely an impact that can be seen across the board.”

Experts say a crisis like this can prompt other hackers to take advantage of people online. Things you can do to protect yourself include changing passwords, setting up multi-factor authentication, and continuing to ignore spam and suspicious links and emails.