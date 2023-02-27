DES MOINES, Iowa – A loaded gun was found Sunday morning at the Des Moines International Airport.

Transportation Security Administration employees discovered the 9mm handgun during the X-Ray screening of carry-on luggage around 6:10 a.m., according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department.

The gun’s magazine was loaded but there was not a bullet in the chamber.

Gregory Kepner, 65 of Ottumwa, told officials he forgot the gun was in his carry-on. He was cited and released.

This is the first gun detected at the Des Moines International Airport in 2023, according to the TSA. In 2022, 15 guns were discovered at security checkpoints at the airport.