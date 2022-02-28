DES MOINES, Iowa – Gov. Kim Reynolds is taking action to show the state’s support for Ukraine as it battles invasion from Russia.

Monday, Gov. Reynolds announced she has directed the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division to remove Russian-produced alcohols from its purchase list. All delisted products are expected to be posted on the division’s website by March 1st.

The statement from the governor’s office said the new measures were being enacted to “further demonstrate its solidarity with the brave people of Ukraine as they defend their freedom against Putin’s tyranny.”

Gov. Reynolds is also asking for the non-profit organization Iowa Sister States to end Iowa’s sister state relationship with Stavropol Krai, Russia. In addition, she asked for recommendations on how to enhance the sister state relationship with Cherkasy Oblast, Ukraine.