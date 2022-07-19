FAIRFIELD, Iowa — Neither of the trials for the Fairfield teens accused of killing their high school Spanish teacher will be held in Jefferson County.

Court documents show Judge Shawn Showers has granted the change of venue request by Jeremy Goodale. In his order, filed Monday, the judge agreed “that there is a substantial likelihood a fair and impartial trial cannot be preserved with a jury selected from Jefferson County pursuant to Iowa rules of Criminal Procedure 2.11(10).”

The judge also granted a motion to continue Goodale’s trial, which had been scheduled to begin on August 23. A new location and date for his trial have not yet been set.

Goodale and Willard Miller were both 16 at the time of 66-year-old Nohema Graber’s murder in November of 2021. Her body was discovered in a Fairfield city park after she was reported missing. According to investigators, Graber died from trauma to the head.

Goodale and Miller are charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Judge Showers granted Miller’s change of venue request back in June. His trial is scheduled to begin on November 1 in Council Bluffs in Pottawattamie County. A hearing on a motion to suppress some evidence in the trial has been set for September 1.