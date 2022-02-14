DES MOINES, Iowa – Country music star Jason Aldean is bringing his Rock n Roll Cowboy Tour to Des Moines next fall.

The tour will stop in the Capital City on October 27 at Wells Fargo Arena.

The Grammy-nominated country artist is known for hits like “Burnin’ It Down”, “Got What I Got”, and the recent duet with Carrie Underwood, “If I Didn’t Love You”. His most recent album Georgia is set for release April 22 and features the hit “Trouble With A Heartbreak”.

Aldean was also named ACM Entertainer of the year in 2016, 2017, and 2018.

The Rock n Roll Cowboy Tour includes special guests Gabby Barrett, John Morgan, and Dee Jay Silver.

Tickets go on sale February 18 here.