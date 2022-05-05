PELLA, Iowa – The annual Tulip Time festival in Pella gets underway Thursday.
Along with the signature beautiful blooms, visitors will be able to learn about Dutch culture and experience traditional Dutch foods like poffertjes (miniature pancakes), stroopwafels (waffle cookies sandwiching a caramel filling), and vet bollen (fried donuts).
Parades are held twice daily, at 2:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., during the three-day festival that ends Saturday. Musical performances will be held throughout the event and a special fireworks show is planned for Friday night.
Learn more about Tulip Time and take a look at the schedule of events here.