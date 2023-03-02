DES MOINES, Iowa — Every spring farmers prepare for calving season in Iowa when cows give birth to their calves. Most cows can give birth on their own but sometimes they require a farmer’s intervention.

Iowa State University’s College of Veterinary medicine has a calf birthing simulator. The Beef Outreach program will borrow the simulator sometimes to take to rural communities for farmers to practice with.

The Madison County Cattleman’s Association borrowed the simulator for an event Wednesday so its farmers could learn some new techniques.

Dennis Schrodt, the President of the Madison County Cattleman’s Association, said that the simulator is similar to practicing CPR on a training dummy.

“It’s kind of a refresher course. Most of our producers have been through it before but we also have some young folks that are going to be here we hope through our beef team and some FFA folks that will probably see something like this for the first time,” Schrodt said.

Schodt said that although many of the producers at the demonstration had already worked a calving season they would still be able to learn something from the simulator.

“We have a vet on our board and he made the comment that everybody will learn something including himself,” Schrodt said.

The Iowa State University Beef Outreach team takes the simulator to multiple yearly events.