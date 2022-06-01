DES MOINES, Iowa — Throughout the month of May, COVID-19 cases rose gradually but now they are starting to stabilize. While case numbers are nowhere near as high as they have been previously in the pandemic, it is still important to stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations.

Current CDC guidelines suggest that people 50 years old or older as well as people ages 12 years and older who are moderately or severely immunocompromised get a second booster shot.

For those looking to get their booster, things are slightly different than at the start of 2022. When case numbers dropped dramatically in the spring, many COVID-19 testing sites and pop-up vaccination sites closed down. However, there are still many places available to get a vaccine or booster.

Local pharmacies and healthcare providers all provide the COVID-19 vaccine. Some take walk-in appointments but it is a good idea to check ahead of time to make sure they have availability.

Nola Aigner Davis, the Public Health Communications Officer for the Polk County Health Department said that even though it’s summer, it is still important to get your booster.

“Our hospital partners, our healthcare partners, our clinics, and our pharmacies are still giving vaccines and still giving boosters. This will not change so if you have not gotten your vaccine or not gotten your booster now is really the time to do it,” Aigner Davis said. “We know that things can change at the drop of a hat with COVID-19 so it’s never a good sign to let your guard down. We want to continue to be safe and take the precautions when needed.”

The CDC has a website that you can use to find COVID-19 vaccine providers near you.