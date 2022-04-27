WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — More than a dozen volunteers showed their support for Ukraine at Tuesday’s “Unite for Ukraine” event in West Des Moines.

HyVee partnered with Meals from the Heartland to host the event at the Ron Pearson Center. Volunteers packed 300,000 meals to send overseas. Each box included 36 bags of food with a special note of encouragement. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds also rolled up her sleeves to help pack food for those in Ukraine.

The governor also shared how Iowa supports Ukraine.

“Four weeks ago, I was joined by a number of Ukrainian Iowans, state government leaders, and law enforcement officers to send a shipment of helmets and ballistic vests to our sister state in Cherkasy in central Ukraine, and I’m pleased to report that these items and other supplies were shipped to Ukraine last week,” said Reynolds.

Danielle Host spent her birthday volunteering.

“What better opportunity than doing something for the folks in Ukraine?” said, Host.

Volunteers packed boxes in 90-minute shifts.