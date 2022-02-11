DES MOINES – Sports betting has been legal in Iowa for the past few years and each year more and more Iowans are betting on the Super Bowl.

The American Gambling Association expects there to be more than $7.6 billion in bets by Americans on Sunday’s big game, which is more than double last year.

A big reason why Americans are spending more gambling is due to the popularity of betting apps on smartphones. “The number of people who bet on a mobile device, about 90% of all wagers are done on an app which is remarkable to me,” said Ken Miller, a sports betting expert. “It’s the convenience factor that leads to an uptick in handle.”

Another reason for the growth in sports betting is the increase in states legalizing gambling. “In 2018, which wasn’t too long ago, there was only one state where you could bet on the Super Bowl. Which was Nevada,” Miller said. “Today that number has grown to 30.”

Miller also doesn’t think sports betting will taper off anytime soon. “There are so many betting companies that are coming into the state of Iowa and everybody’s fighting for that business whether they’re offering incentives to sign up or to get your friends to sign up. so I don’t think the plateau has been reached yet,” Miller said.

Whether the Bengals or Rams win Sunday, sports betting companies will be the real winner.