WASHINGTON — The remains of an Iowa sailor killed during the attack on Pearl Harbor 80 years ago have been positively identified and will be reinterred at an international cemetery later this month.

Navy Fire Controlman third Class Jack A. Breedlove’s, 20, of Cedar Rapids, remains were accounted for on March 1, 2021, the Department of Defense reports. Breedlove was assigned to the USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, when a Japanese aircraft attacked the ship. Breedlove and 429 other crewmen were killed.

Unidentified remains of soldiers aboard the USS Oklahoma were initially buried at the Halawa and Nu’uanu Cemeteries in Hawai’i. In September 1947, members of the American Graves Registration Service exhumed the remains of the crewmen from the cemeteries and moved them to the Central Identification Laboratory at Schofield Barracks for identification analysis. At the time, only 35 men were identified from the USS Oklahoma and the unidentified remains were buried at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, also known as the Punchbowl, in Honolulu.

Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency personnel exhumed the unidentified remains again between June and November 2015 for analysis. Breedlove’s remains were identified using dental, anthropological, mitochondrial DNA, and Y chromosome DNA analysis.

Breedlove will be buried on May 31, 2022, at the Punchbowl. Breedlove is the third Iowan killed aboard the USS Oklahoma whose remains have been identified in recent weeks. Sioux City-native Harry Nichols and Independence-native David Tidball were laid to rest last week in their hometowns.