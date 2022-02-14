NEWARK, New Jersey – An Iowa woman was arrested Friday in New Jersey after TSA discovered a loaded handgun in her luggage before she tried to board a flight.

This handgun was detected in a woman’s carry-on bag at a Newark Liberty International Airport TSA security checkpoint on Friday, Feb. 11. (TSA photo)

It happened at Newark Liberty International Airport, according to the Transportation Security Administration. A TSA officer spotted the weapon while it was being scanned through the X-ray machine.

A 9mm handgun loaded with five rounds, including one in the chamber, was found in the inside pocket of the woman’s handbag.

The handgun was confiscated and the woman was arrested on weapons charges by Port Authority Police.

The TSA said the woman, who was not named but is a resident of Cedar Rapids, told them she was running late and forgot there was a loaded gun in her bag.