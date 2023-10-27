The month of October started with a high of 91 on the 1st. We will end the month with well-below-average temperatures and some light snow.

A strong cold front moved through the state early Friday. Temperatures tumbled in Des Moines from the 60s to the 40s from 2 AM to 4 AM. Winds will stay brisk through the day gusting to 30 mph.

With the cold air in place from Canada and well below average, the timing could be perfect for snow. A couple of areas of low pressure will rise up from the southwest and increase the moisture across Iowa.



SYSTEM 1: The first band looks to develop in northern Iowa from Sioux City to Fort Dodge and Mason City bringing some snow in that part of the state Saturday afternoon and evening. Des Moines will stay mostly cloudy.

SYSTEM 2: The second weather system will bring more moisture a little further south through Des Moines and Southern Iowa. We could see scattered snow showers mid-morning through early afternoon. Ground temperatures are still very warm, so it is still up in the air how much snow may stick.

It will stay cold and well below average through much of next week. Typical daytime highs at the end of October and early November are the mid-50s. This week ahead we’ll be in the 30s and low 40s. This means Trick or Treating hours will be very cold for Central Iowa families this year!

For the full forecast, check out our weather page here.