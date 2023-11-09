DES MOINES, Iowa – Iowa’s fetal heartbeat law, which was blocked after it was signed into law this summer, is heading to the Iowa Supreme Court.

The Iowa legislature passed the law during a special session, restricting most abortions after cardiac activity has been detected, around six weeks. That’s often before a woman knows she is pregnant.

The law was challenged in court by abortion providers and the American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa sued. A Polk County judge blocked the law from being enforced while the case is being challenged.

On Wednesday, Governor Kim Reynolds and Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird said the Iowa Supreme Court will take up the case.

AG Bird has appealed the injunction, citing the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court and a ruling by the Iowa Supreme Court that abortion is not a right protected by the state’s constitution.

Right now, abortion is legal for up to 20 weeks of pregnancy.

Gov. Reynolds released a statement on the issue Wednesday,

“The people of Iowa and their elected representatives have spoken clearly and by a wider margin than before: it’s time for the Fetal Heartbeat Law to be upheld once and for all. The injunction placed on Iowa’s Fetal Heartbeat Law has already led to the innocent deaths of children. It needs to end. Every life is valuable and worth our state’s protection – no matter what stage of life they are in.” Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds

There’s no word yet on when the court will hear the appeal.

