AMES, Iowa — Monday, Iowa State University unveiled the latest images of what the $200 million CYTown development between Jack Trice Stadium and Hilton Coliseum will look like.

The project started about three years ago when ISU President Dr. Wendy Wintersteen asked Athletics Director Jamie Pollard to take over management of the Iowa State Center. At issue, there are buildings nearing 50 years old, and in need of repair. The idea for CyTown will not only build a fan attraction for sports and arts patrons but will also be a funding mechanism to raise dollars to repair the arts structure.

President Wintersteen said the idea all harkened back over 50 years when ISU President James H. Hilton proposed a campus for athletics and arts, southeast of campus. The area, known for Jack Trice Stadium, Hilton Coliseum, and the Iowa State Center, is now poised for a new CYTown era.

“Thanks to former ISU President James H. Hilton’s revolutionary vision in the 1950s, the Iowa State Center has faithfully served the University, Ames Community and central Iowa as an arts, athletics, and engagement hub,” said Wintersteen. “We must ensure that the Iowa State Center remains an incredible asset far into the future. We believe CYTown will provide the necessary resources to advance President Hilton’s original vision for the Iowa State Center.”

The first step is to tear up the parking lot north of Jack Trice once the football season is complete. It will then take a couple of years to install underground infrastructure before other buildings can be constructed.