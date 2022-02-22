LOVELAND, Iowa — One person was critically injured, and a State Trooper suffered minor injuries when a car crashed into a patrol vehicle that was responding to an accident in western Iowa early Tuesday.

According to a post from the Iowa State Patrol, the crash happened along southbound I-29 near Loveland around 1:30 a.m. Troopers were called to the scene to assist in a single-vehicle crash when another vehicle lost control and hit the guard rail, then crashed into the patrol vehicle.

The passenger in the car that struck the patrol vehicle suffered critical injuries in the crash. The driver and one of the Troopers in the squad car suffered minor injuries. The other Trooper was uninjured.

Officials have not released the names of those involved and the investigation into the incident remains open.