MADISON COUNTY, Iowa – Officials have released the name of a teenager who died in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning near Winterset.

A crash report from the Iowa State Patrol identifies 16-year-old Jacob Short of Indianola as the person killed. The report says Short was driving a GMC Sierra pickup truck in the 2400 block of 195th Trail, northeast of Winterset, when the crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

Officials say Short was driving at an excessive speed and lost control of the truck. It entered the right ditch and struck a tree. Short was trapped inside the truck and died from his injuries.

According to the report, Short’s passengers were 15-year-old Halley Brown, 17-year-old Blake Feuring, and 18-year-old Cameron Johnson. They suffered minor injuries.

Investigators say they believe alcohol played a role in the crash.