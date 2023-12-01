DES MOINES, Iowa — Tickets for the first two Iowa State Fairground Grandstand shows go on sale Friday, December 1st at 10 a.m.

The two featured bands include contemporary Christian artist Lauren Daigle who is scheduled to take to the stage on opening night of the Iowa State Fair, Thursday, August 8th.

Daigle will be joined on-stage at 8 p.m. by special guest Blessing Offor.

Then on Friday, August 9th fans of classic rock can get ready to rock on to the popular band Foreigner on its farewell tour.

The performance will kick off at 8 p.m. with special guest Melissa Etheridge.

Ticket prices range from $35 to $70 and are available on iowastatefair.org.

To get first dibs on a seat front and center, fans will want to hurry to the website as the premiere seat fills up quickly.

More headliners have yet to be announced but customers can expect a wide array of performances from an assortment of genres and maybe even a comedy show as in past years.

In total, the Grandstand will host 11 concerts and two more headliners will be announced before Christmas in case consumers are still looking for a last-minute gift.

According to Jeremy Parsons the Iowa State Fair CEO, there will be different types and genres of music, including Country musicians.