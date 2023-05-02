DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa State Fair has announced its free entertainment lineup for the 2023 event. The fair begins in just 100 days and runs August 10-20.
The type of entertainment is varied for fairgoers. In addition to the Grandstand lineup, the free acts offer family-friendly shows, up-and-coming artists, tribute bands, country, classic rock contemporary Christian, blues/reggae, alternative, and Latin.
The shows are all free with the price of admission. Advanced tickets are $7 for kids and $11 for adults. Tickets at the gate are $10 for kids and $16 for adults.
New Iowa State Fair CEO Jason Parsons joined us Tuesday morning on Today in Iowa to reveal all of the free entertainment. Take a look at the complete list.
Susan Knapp Amphitheater sponsored by Prairie Meadows with media sponsor WHO 13
- August 10 — Priscilla Block
- August 11 — Blake Guyre (Tribute to Elton John/Billy Joel)
- August 12 — Shane Profitt
- August 13 — Nate Smith
- August 14-15 — Hairball
- August 16 — Ned LeDoux
- August 17 — Megan Moroney
- August 18 — Ingrid Andress
- August 19 — Claire Rosinkranz
- August 20 — Asleep at the Wheel
Anne and Bill Riley Stage sponsored by Pepsi with media sponsor iHeart
- August 10-11 — Rockland Road
- August 12 — 2023 Iowa State Fair Queen Coronation presented by Nature Hill
- August 13 — Latino Celebration
- August 14-18 — Hypnotist Ron Diamond
- August 19 — Country Gold – LeRoy Van Dyke, Mandy Barnett, David Frizzell
- August 20 — CAIN
MidAmerican Energy Stage with Iowa Realty and media sponsor KCCI 8
- August 10 — Jason Brown
- August 11 — The Nadas
- August 12 — Good To Be King (A Tribute to Tom Petty)
- August 13 — Renata
- August 14 — Autograph
- August 15 — Vixen
- August 16 — Great White
- August 17 — TBA
- August 18 — Paradise Kitty
- August 19 — Bob Dorr’s Iowa Music Revue
- August 20 — Junior Marvin & the Legendary Wailers
Fun Forest Stage sponsored by Community Choice Credit Union
- August 10-20 — Fantastick Patrick, comedy and incredible tricks
- August 10-20 — Barrel O’Fun, magic show
Other Grounds Entertainment
- Chainsaw Artists Gary Keenan, T.J. Jenkins and Clint Henik – Country School Area
- Bruno’s Tiger Show – Near Gate 15 and Little Hands on the Farm
- iFlip, sponsored by Mountain Valley Spring Water – Jacobson Building West Lawn
- The Red Trouser Show – Expo Hill
- Bandaloni, one-man band – Strolling
- The Strolling Piano – Strolling
- Robocars, transforming robot vehicles – Strolling
- Brian Sobaski’s Straw Art – Near Giant Slide
- Sandscapes – Thrill Ville Entrance on the Grand Concourse