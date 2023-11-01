AMES, Iowa — Tuesday night was not only Halloween and trick or treat night in Ames, it was also trick or banding night.

The Iowa State Marching Band had some 200 members going house to house in Ames. One of the houses they stopped at belonged to Cyclone Women’s Basketball Coach Bill Fennelly.

“Well, this is Trick or Banding night for the Cyclone Marching Band, and we go around town and the students stop off at houses from the coaches to alumni in the band directors, and to celebrate Halloween. They play a bunch of the songs that we’ve learned and shows throughout the year,” said Javan Shields, Assistant Band Director.

The band is also gearing up for a big homecoming this Saturday. They’ll march during halftime in front of fans at a sold-out Jack Trice Stadium as the football team takes on Kansas.

