ROCK VALLEY, Iowa (KCAU) — An Inwood man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly sexually abusing a 14-year-old in 2007.

According to a release from the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, Justin Van Veldhuizen, 33, was arrested on a warrant for sexual assault that took place at a residence in southwest Rock Valley.

The release indicated that investigating deputies learned that Van Veldhuizen allegedly assaulted an adolescent when she was 14. While Van Veldhuizen was serving time for an unrelated prior sexual assault conviction in February 2022, the victim came forward with the report.

According to complaint documents, Van Veldhuizen allegedly assaulted the victim on two separate occasions in early 2007

A warrant was issued on February 24 and served on Thursday when he was discharged from the Iowa Department of Corrections for the unrelated assault conviction.

Van Veldhuizen was booked into the Sioux County Jail and charged with two counts of third-degree sexual assault.