SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Monday afternoon crash in Sioux County involving a bus and pickup truck resulted in only minor injuries, authorities said.

The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office investigated an incident involving a school bus that occurred on 420th Street, six miles northwest of Ireton around 4:30 p.m., according to a release.

A pickup on its side after a collision with a school bus on March 21, 2022. Only minor injuries were reported, according to authorities. Courtesy Sioux County Sheriff’s Office

Authorities said Robert Van Gelder, 74, of Alton, was driving a school bus for Unity Christian High School west on 420th Street while a 16-year-old driver from Hawarden, was driving a 2000 Ford Ranger east.

Van Gelder crossed the center of the roadway and struck the pickup, the release states, before losing control of the bus. The bus entered the south ditch into a field and came to rest on its side. The teen driver also lost control of the pickup and entered the south ditch and came to rest on its side.

One 17-year-old passenger on the bus reported minor injuries and declined further medical attention. The teen pickup driver and two passengers were all taken to Hawarden Regional Health for treatment of minor injuries.

The school bus had an estimated $50,000 in damage. The pickup sustained an estimated $3,000 in damage.

Van Gelder was cited for failure to maintain proper lane.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Ireton Ambulance, Ireton Fire Department, Hawarden Ambulance, Hawarden Police Department, Sioux Center Police Department and Iowa State Patrol.