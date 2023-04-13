SAC CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A man from Lake View has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for the sexual abuse of a 13-year-old girl.

William Biller Jr.

According to a release from the Sac County Attorney’s Office, William Biller, 47, was sentenced for sexually assaulting a victim when they were 13 years old in February 2017.

Authorities started to investigate after the victim reported sexual assaults to the sheriff’s office on August 22, 2022. Biller was later arrested in March 2023, and charged with three counts of third-degree sex abuse, three counts of lascivious acts with a child, and one count of indecent contact with a child.

Biller pleaded guilty to third-degree sexual abuse and lascivious acts with a child, both class C felonies, on April 10.

Biller will serve a 20-year prison sentence and will be placed on the Iowa Sex Offender Registry for life.