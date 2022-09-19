DECATUR COUNTY, Iowa — The body of a southern Iowa man was discovered Sunday afternoon after officials say his truck ran off the road and ended up in a pond.

A crash report from the Iowa State Patrol said 45-year-old Luke Helton of Leon was driving southbound on 253rd Avenue when he suffered a medical emergency and became unconscious. His truck ran off the road and through a fence into a pond just south of 217th Street.

The ISP said Helton was discovered by the owner of the property. Helton was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.