SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Ninety-seven Iowa counties may start seeing reforestation efforts to replace trees lost to the Emerald Ash Borer (EAB) insect.

According to a release, the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has been given Emerald Ash Borer Reforestation funds through the USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Forest Service and National Association of State Foresters.

The Community Forestry Grant Program will provide reimbursable grants to buy and plant trees for Iowa counties affected by the EAB.

There is $75,000 available for state and local governments, schools, volunteer organizations, and service organizations from counties that have been affected.

The release states that recipients will be reimbursed $500 to $5,000. They will need to provide a dollar-for-dollar cash match to buy trees and materials from Iowa businesses.

Additional details and applications can be found here. Applications are due by 4:30 p.m. on August 23.