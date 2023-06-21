DES MOINES, Iowa — Wednesday is the first official day of summer. While people love spending time soaking up the sun, it can be dangerous. Iowa’s melanoma rate ranks fifth in the U.S. according to the 2023 report from the Iowa Cancer Registry.

Doctor Andrew Nish, the medical director of UnityPoint’s John Stoddard Cancer Center, said Iowans spend a lot of time in the sun, especially agricultural workers. There’s also a link between people using certain pesticides and increased melanoma rates. Iowa also has a high Caucasian population. They tend to have less pigment in their skin, which makes them more susceptible to the sun.

Nish said there are things people can do to protect themselves. Melanoma risks go up in people who get a lot of sunburns, especially as children. People can stay out of the sun when it’s most dangerous between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. When outside, they can wear a hat, a shirt with long sleeves, and pants. They can also protect their skin using sunscreen that is SPF 30 or higher.

“In the northern hemisphere, in the northern part of the United States, I don’t think we take sun exposure quite as seriously as we do in places that have sun all year round,” he said. “And so I think it really comes down to better public messaging that yes, that sun is important for our health and I encourage everyone to go out in the sunshine, don’t hide from the sun, don’t be scared of the sun, but take appropriate precautions.”

Nish said people should look for signs of melanoma. They should watch for moles that change in size or color over time as well as potential bleeding from that mole.

He also emphasized though skin pigmentation and sun exposure increase someone’s risk of getting melanoma, everyone can get it even in places that aren’t typically exposed to the sun.