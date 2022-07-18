JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — A four-year-old from Indianola died in Colorado on Friday when a tree fell on him.

According to our sister station in Denver, the boy was visiting his grandmother and was the victim of a freak outdoor accident.

“This really looks like nothing more than a very unfortunate accident. But these kids were just out playing on this either slack line or zip line when one of the two trees gave away,” said Jacki Kelley with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. “Think it’s been a tough morning for all the kids who were out playing because they were witness to the accident. So we have victim advocates out here and we have a team of investigators.”



The tree fell on the boy, causing fatal injuries. Authorities say the line had been attached to two dead trees.

Police have not released the four-year-old boy’s name yet.