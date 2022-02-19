EARLHAM, Iowa — A rural home north of Earlham erupted in flames Saturday afternoon and burned to the ground minutes after the first firefighters arrived at the scene.

The home on I Street just north of Interstate 80’s Earlham exit caught fire sometime around 3 p.m., according to Earlham Fire and Rescue Chief Shawn Boyle. The billowing smoke could be seen from as far away as Waukee after the fire intensified.

While the house was destroyed, nobody was injured in the fire.

Boyle said the fire presented a few challenges to firefighters. The house was on a gravel road far from any fire hydrants, so firefighters from surrounding communities made repeated trips between the site of the fire and Earlham’s water tower with their tanker trucks instead.

Additionally, Boyle said the high winds completely changed the way crews approached the fire.

“The house just went so darn fast,” Boyle said. “We probably would have been able to do an offensive attack on the fire, but we ended up doing a totally defensive attack on the structure.”

Volunteer fire crews from De Soto, Dexter, and Redfield assisted Earlham Fire and Rescue with the emergency.

The cause of the fire is unknown.