Troy Howe

INDIANOLA, Iowa – Police are asking for the public’s help to find an Indianola teen who was reported missing over the weekend.

The Indianola Police Department posted about 16-year-old Troy Dennis Howe on Thursday, on the department’s Facebook page.

According to the Missing Person Information Clearinghouse maintained by the Iowa Department Public Safety, Howe was reported missing on October 1st. Howe is described as a white male, 100 pounds, and 5’7”. He has blue eyes and blonde hair.

If you have any information about his location or current welfare, call the police at 515-961-9400.