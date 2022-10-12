IOWA — Before you shell out money to giant retailers in hopes of holiday deals, you might want to check out www.shopiowa.com.

Tuesday through Wednesday the Iowa Economic Development Authority is partnering with more than 600 Iowa vendors to promote goods made here at home for sale in an effort to keep dollars in the state.

“It’s an opportunity to promote and offer incentives to shop Iowa small businesses all across the state using the shop Iowa platform,” Kanan Kappelman with the Iowa Economic Development Authority said. “It’s as easy as using your phone.”

Everything from unique apparel to wall decor is ready to ship anywhere you need ahead of the holiday rush.

You can also enter to win a $500 Shop Iowa shopping spree. No purchase is necessary.