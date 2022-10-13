DES MOINES, Iowa – MercyOne Central Iowa is still experiencing issues 10 days after it announced an IT security incident was impacting some of its facilities.

Some systems have been taken offline by CommonSpirit Health because of the problems. MercyOne is still using CommonSpirit’s systems while preparing to integrate into Trinity Health, its new owner.

Statements from MercyOne Central Iowa last week said electronic health records were among the systems taken offline following the October 3rd IT issues. An update from Wednesday said online scheduling is affected and patients need to contact their doctor’s office by phone to make an appointment.

“MercyOne Central Iowa continues to provide the highest quality care to patients in our medical centers and clinics. Patients can be assured that MercyOne is able to serve all health care needs with minimal disruption to normal operations. All care locations are open and caring for patients using established procedures,” said part of the latest statement from MercyOne.

The Associated Press reports CommonSpirit Health has 140 hospitals in 21 states and it has not revealed how many of its sites have been affected by the IT security incident.