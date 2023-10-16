DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa – A portion of I-80 in Dallas County was shut down for a while early Monday morning because of a semi fire.

Emergency responders were called out to a semi fully engulfed in flames around 1:45 a.m. near De Soto.

Authorities shut down the eastbound lanes of I-80 from exit 110 to exit 113 for a few hours while the fire was put out and the scene was cleared. Traffic was routed north on Highway 169 to Highway 6 in Adel and then back south to I-80 on R16.

Eastbound I-80 has since re-opened.

No other information about the incident was immediately available.