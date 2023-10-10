WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The next time you are checking out at a Hy-Vee grocery store you may notice its most recent round-up option.

Hy-Vee is partnering with Variety an Iowa children’s charity from October 8th to October 14th.

Donations will help to provide mobility equipment to children living with special needs, fund and deliver programs and grants to care for children who are underprivileged, at-risk, critically ill, or living with special needs.

MercyOne Central Iowa was recently awarded A $116,275 grant from Variety to help enhance the care and services of Iowa.