WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Starting Monday, Iowa’s largest private employer will no longer offer an employee discount to its workers.

For a while now, Hy-Vee employees have enjoyed a 10% discount on groceries, but that’s not the case anymore.

In a video sent to employees on Friday, Hy-Vee Executive Vice President Georgia Van Gundy announced the company was ending this benefit due to an “increase in fraudulent practices.”

Van Gundy claims management has discovered multiple employees sharing the discount with extended family and friends. She says those employees will be contacted by management soon, but the discount will be canceled for all employees.

Hy-Vee employs more than 93,000 people in eight Midwest states.