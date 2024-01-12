DES MOINES, Iowa – Several inches of snow fell across central Iowa overnight, and snow will continue to fall through the day Friday.

Most locations across central Iowa have seen around three to seven inches of snow from 11PM Thursday to about 11:00AM Friday. Here’s how much snow has fallen so far:

7.0″ – Oskaloosa

6.8″ – Ames

6.5″ – Knoxville

6.5″ – Albia

6.1″ – Ottumwa

6.0″ – Bussey

6.0″ – Creston

6.0″ – Saylorville

6.0″ – Waukee

6.0″ – Gilbert

6.0″ Earlham

5.5″ – Des Moines

5.5″ – Pella

5.5″ – Clive

5.5″ – Leon

5.4″ – Windsor Heights 5.0″ – Sully

4.8″ – Murray

4.5″ – Indianola

4.5″ – Centerville

4.5″ – Iowa Falls

4.4″ – Polk City

4.0″ – Adel

3.5″ – Massena

3.5″ – Webster City

3.0″ – Carroll

3.0″ – Montezuma

3.0″ – Atlantic

2.4″ Badger

1.5″ – Algona

1.0″ Swea City

An additional three to five inches of snow are possible as the day progresses. Winds will pick up as the day goes on, reducing visibility and making travel very difficult.

For more details on what you can expect, read our full forecast discussion here.