DES MOINES, Iowa — Several inches of snow fell across central Iowa Thursday, and a fairly similar storm brings more snow chances to the state Saturday afternoon.

Snow totals were generally in the 1-3″ range Thursday, with some locally higher amounts.

Here is a collection of the latest snow totals:

Algona: 5.8″

Adair: 4.8″

Boone: 4.0″

Guthrie Center: 4.0″

Casey: 4.0″

Perry: 3.7″

Anita: 3.5″

Pocahontas: 3.5″

Atlantic: 3.3″

Yale: 3.3″

Ames: 3.3″

Madrid: 3.1″

Marshalltown: 3.0″

Montezuma: 3.0″

Fort Dodge: 2.8″

Grundy Center: 2.8″ Des Moines: 2.3″

Polk City: 2.3″

Windsor Heights: 2.1″

Waukee: 2.0″

Newton: 1.9″

Ankeny: 1.8″

Oskaloosa: 1.8″

Carroll: 1.7″

New Virginia: 1.5″

Ottumwa: 1.5″

Murray: 1.4″

Mount Ayr: 1.3″

Creston: 1.0″

Pella: 1.0″

Snow Totals from Thursday, March 9, 2023

Another weather system moves in Saturday, which will bring similar conditions to this past storm. Rain and snow will begin falling around 10 AM to 12 PM in Des Moines and last through the afternoon and early evening Saturday. Precipitation will primarily fall as snow, with some rain occasionally mixing in.

Once again, this will be a slushy, sloppy snow. The initial burst of heavy snow could cause travel issues and coat the roads, but those issues should only last for a few hours in the late morning and early afternoon. Melting will likely occur by mid to late afternoon, especially on roads. As a result, travel conditions should improve by the late afternoon and evening hours.

Also like Thursday, temperatures will be fairly mild for this system. They’ll start out in the low 30s early Saturday but warm to the mid-30s during the afternoon hours. Once again, this will mean the first burst of snow may stick, but the relatively warm air will take over within a few hours, causing melting and slushy conditions. There will be a drop in temperatures from Saturday night into Sunday morning, which could lead to some refreezing for wet and untreated surfaces.

A general 1-3″ of snow is expected for most of central Iowa. Totals will be slightly lower to the south with some amounts higher than 3″ also possible in central and northern Iowa. A good portion of this snow will melt shortly after falling, meaning you may not see these totals on the ground all at once.

Expected Snow Totals for Saturday, March 11, 2023

The big takeaway: travel could be slick for a few hours late Saturday morning into early Saturday afternoon before melting takes place and roads clear up for the most part. Temperatures stay in the low to mid-30s early next week before rebounding by Wednesday.