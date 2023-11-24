DES MOINES, Iowa – A weather system that brought chilly weather for Black Friday shoppers will bring snow to central Iowa by Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Clouds continue to build in through the weekend. A few snow flurries are possible through Saturday, but these will likely not amount to much thanks to dry air in place. More notable snow arrives Saturday night, lifting in from the south. Snow showers persist overnight Saturday into early Sunday. Conditions mostly clear out by Sunday morning, with some occasional clouds and flurries lingering into the afternoon.

Snow totals will be light overall. Locations in southern Iowa are most likely to pick up an inch or two. Around half an inch to an inch is possible around the metro, with less than that expected in northern and western Iowa. The snow shouldn’t stick around for long, as sunshine and warmer weather will melt most of it by Sunday afternoon.

While the actual amount of snow won’t be very high, it will be enough to bring the possibility of slick travel overnight Saturday into early Sunday morning. By Sunday afternoon, travel conditions should improve. So it may be a good idea to postpone Sunday morning travel plans by a few hours.

The rest of next week looks very quiet, with dry weather. Temperatures are set to warm back into the 40s.