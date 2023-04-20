DES MOINES, Iowa – Some parts of the state saw several inches of rain over the last 12 hours or so. The heaviest rain fell just southwest of the Des Moines metro, with some spots picking up close to 3″ of rain.

Here are some more totals from across the state:

Corning: 2.82″

Ames: 2.04″

Winterset: 2.01″

Des Moines: 1.25″

Iowa Falls: 1.05″

Perry: 0.98″

Audubon: 0.98″

Marshalltown: 0.96″

Algona: 0.91″

Webster City: 0.90″ Creston: 0.89″

Centerville: 0.87″

Hampton: 0.86″

Newton: 0.86″

Boone: 0.85″

Fort Dodge: 0.82″

Carroll: 0.79″

Grinnell: 0.68″

Lamoni: 0.49″

Ottumwa: 0.48″