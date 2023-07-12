DES MOINES, Iowa – Showers and storms along with strong winds pushed through northern Iowa Wednesday morning. While there weren’t many damage reports, many locations got some much-needed rain.

Some strong winds were reported, especially in southern Iowa. Some tree damage was reported in Creston and Cromwell. A few spots also saw some hail, including quarter sized hail in Norwalk.

Here are some of the highest gusts:

Corning: 70 mph

Fontanelle: 65 mph

Creston: 50 mph

Some significant, much-needed rain was picked up. For some of the morning, a Flash Flood Warning was issued for parts of Boone and Greene counties along Highway 30.

Here’s a full list of totals across central Iowa as of 9AM Wednesday:

Boone: 4.40″

Ames: 2.71″

Johnston: 2.51″

Des Moines: 2.09″

Perry: 1.67″

Newton: 1.34″

Fort Dodge: 1.25″

Ankeny: 1.24″

Algona: 1.20″ Pella: 1.19″

Grinnell: 0.85″

Marshalltown: 0.76″

Webster City: 0.70″

Iowa Falls: 0.55″

Carroll: 0.49″

Osceola: 0.47″

Audubon: 0.33″

The heaviest rain will move through by Noon, and skies clear somewhat through the afternoon. A few more spotty storms are possible this afternoon, but the severe weather threat looks very low. Temperatures are on track to settle near average for this time of year–in the mid to upper 80s.