DES MOINES, Iowa – A cold front ushered in poor air quality late Tuesday into Wednesday. Wildfire smoke is expected to persist across Iowa through most of Thursday and even into early Friday.

Air Quality as of 2PM Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Unhealthy levels of air quality were reported across most of central and western Iowa Wednesday.

Expected Air Quality for Thursday, September 7, 2023

Air quality is also expected to be unhealthy for those sensitive to it on Thursday as the wildfire smoke lingers. Slightly better air quality should be in place in eastern parts of the state.

For that reason, an Air Quality Alert is in effect for most of central and western Iowa through midnight Friday.

Smoke is expected to persist over at least the next day or so. Wildfire smoke shouldn’t be quite as thick as it was Wednesday, but it will still be notable Thursday. Relief should arrive Friday, but some hazy skies are still possible Friday morning.

Cooler weather persists through the rest of the week as highs remain in the low 80s. While it will be a bit hazy, there should be less cloud cover.