DES MOINES – The latest numbers from December show Iowa is sitting at a 3.5% unemployment rate. This is better than a year before but growth is slow.

Iowa Workforce Development manages unemployment insurance, which many people refer to as unemployment benefits or simply unemployment.

IWD’s main focus is getting Iowans back to work and has made recent changes this year to its program to help incentivize people to get back to work. The main change is a new Reemployment Case Management system which will help Iowans earlier in the unemployment process.

In a statement, IWD said, “One important aspect that isn’t always understood is that the unemployment process has two parts – in addition to the benefits support, the second piece also involves a specific process for getting reemployed, that of which has recently been updated.”

Iowa lawmakers introduced a bill that would shorten the length of time Iowans can take unemployment benefits from 26 weeks to 16 weeks to try to motivate people to get back to work faster.

To be eligible for unemployment Iowans need to be totally or partially unemployed, have worked and earned a minimum amount of wages in work covered by UI in the last 15 to 18 months, have lost their job through no fault of their own, be able and available for work, verify their identity through online verification or provide required documents, be actively seeking work (work search may be waived if certain criteria are met), and be registered for work (unless the work search requirement is waived).

More information on how to enroll for unemployment benefits is located on the Iowa Workforce Developments Website.