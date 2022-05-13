DES MOINES – Nationally, enrollment numbers have been on the decline, and schools in Iowa are no exception. However Des Moines Area Community College is expecting enrollment numbers to return to normal soon.

Normally after economic downturns, community college enrollment goes up, but the pandemic changed that trend. Rob Denson, DMACC’s President said that the low enrollment for both 4-year universities and community colleges is due to uncertainty caused by the pandemic.

“In a normal downturn community college enrollment goes up but that did not happen this time,” Denson said. “That’s just because of the uncertainty. I mean for months it was really life or death, vaccines were not available, it was a quick transition to online, people didn’t really know what to do.”

DMACC has around 9% fewer students now than in 2019 but it expects enrollment numbers to rise soon. Part of this is due to the high number of jobs available for college graduates and the increase in scholarships available to students.

The Summer term at DMACC starts May 24th so people still have time to sign up for summer classes, but it is Fall when they expect a big increase in enrollment.

Over the summer there will be several Rock and Enroll events hosted at DMACC campuses across Iowa where potential students can visit to learn more about what programs they offer and register for classes. The first Rock and Enroll event is June 8th and you can find more information about it here.