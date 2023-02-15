WINTERSET, Iowa – Fire crews were dispatched to a house fire in Winterset early Wednesday morning.

The call came in around 3:45 a.m. about the fire at North 5th Avenue and West Filmore Street and when crews arrived the home was fully engulfed in flames.

The Winterset Fire Chief tells WHO 13 that no one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries have been reported. There were three dogs in the home at the time and officials say one of the dogs is still missing.

The damage to the home appears to be extensive. Fire crews were still on the scene as of 6:45 a.m., though flames were no longer visible.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.