AMES, Iowa – Police in Ames are investigating a homicide after a man with multiple gunshot wounds was discovered dead early Monday morning.

Multiple calls came in to police around 4:39 a.m. about gunshots heard east of Wheeler Street, according to the Ames Police Department. Just a few minutes after, officers found a man deceased outside of 3021 Regency Court.

Police are investigating the area where the body was found. They don’t believe there is any ongoing threat to the public.

The shooting victim’s name has not been released as police are working to notify family members.

If you have any information on the shooting, you’re asked to contact the Ames Police Department at 515-239-5133 or Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400.